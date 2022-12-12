The University of Wisconsin will no longer offer on-campus PCR testing for COVID-19 after the fall semester, according to UW News.

This change will mark the first time since 2020 that PCR tests will not be available on campus. In an email statement to The Badger Herald, UW Media Relations and Strategic Communications Director Kelly Tyrrell said PCR testing services are coming to an end due to decreasing demand.

“At this time, antigen testing continues to meet the needs of campus,” Tyrrell said.

University Health Services administered 307 PCR tests in the week beginning Dec. 5., and during the same week last year, UHS administered 4,102 PCR tests, Tyrrell said.

Dane County approves initiative to address opioid epidemicThe Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, a $750,000 emergency initiative to address opiate and Read…

Students will still be able to seek diagnostic testing through UHS and UW will continue to provide no-cost antigen tests to students and employees. The discontinuation of on-campus PCR testing also means that there will be no data to report on the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard, so the service will be phased out, Tyrrell said.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be made available at UHS starting Dec. 12, according to the news post. They are moving back to UHS after being featured in clinics across campus during the fall semester, Tyrrell said.

Wearing a mask is an effective way to prevent upper respiratory infections, such as COVID-19 and the flu, according to the UW News post. UW will continue to offer no-cost masks to students at antigen test pick-up locations.

City Council grants $11.3 million to affordable housing developmentThe Madison City Council approved $11.3 million in funding for affordable housing development projects on Tuesday. The money will fund Read…

These changes in COVID-19 testing policies come amidst rising flu and RSV cases across the state as well. Experts have called the circulation of these three respiratory illnesses a “tripledemic.”

During the week of Nov. 27, there were 6,417 reported positive flu cases in Wisconsin, up from 157 positive cases during the week of Oct. 16, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In an interview with PBS, Bellin Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Landrum said the number of cases of RSV in children and respiratory illnesses in adults has reached a “critical” level.

UW encourages everyone to get vaccinated against the flu virus and believes the annual flu vaccine is effective in preventing illness or limiting the severity of illness, Tyrrell said.

“Typically, the university offers widespread flu vaccine clinics across campus each fall and UW–Madison is one of the most vaccinated college campuses in the country,” Tyrrell said. “In fact, as of last week, the university provided more than 18,000 flu shots to students, staff, and faculty this semester.”