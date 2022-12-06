Electric Eats, the 100% electric food truck on the University of Wisconsin campus, ended operation for the semester last Friday, according to University Housing.

The program was launched as a test run at the end of the Spring 2022 semester and has seasonal operations, so it is now closed for the winter, according to University Housing.

Electric Eats Student Coordinator Libby Breider said she believes the past two semesters have been a success for the new food truck.

“Students, campus affiliates and community members all seem to be very excited about the food truck and its goals,” Breider said in an email statement to the Badger Herald. “I believe that the past two semesters have been successful in getting the word out about our new sustainability initiative and I believe we will only improve from here.”

The program has three main sustainability goals — carbon-friendly operations, low-waste packaging and responsible purchasing, according to University Housing. To accomplish these goals, the truck operates off of electricity, offers low-waste biodegradable packaging options and features local and regional foods with a consideration for seasonality.

Breider said the operations of the truck are meant to respond to a growing campus need for more mobile food options, enhance revenue for UW’s dining facilities and educate students on campus about alternative and sustainable food choices. The truck is operationally advised by the Electric Eats Task Force, according to University Housing.

The success of the truck is measured by calculated carbon savings, local purchasing impact, food waste and student engagement in food sustainability, according to University Housing.

The program was started with funds from Madison Gas and Electric Company and the Green Fund and is operated in collaboration with Dining and Culinary Services, the Office of Sustainability and food-focused student organizations, Breider said.

Breider said Electric Eats was inspired by similar operations on other college campuses, and the hope is it inspires even more projects like it.

“Electric Eats provides badgers with an option to eat well and live sustainably,” Breider said. “This initiative is the first of its kind for UW-Madison and I believe it could inspire other sustainability projects and grow within the next few years.”

Electric Eats will operate similarly next semester, but is also currently taking campus feedback about locations and menu items through an online poll.