At least one person was injured at a shooting on the 100 block of State Street Tuesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD dispatched officers to the area shortly after 3:30 pm. No arrests have been made, and MPD has asked the public to avoid the area as the scene remains active.

MPD Chief of Police Shon Barnes said the incident was a result of a conflict between two individuals.

According to an eyewitness from the Wisconsin State Journal, EMTs escorted a bleeding man from behind Michelangelo’s Coffee House around 3:45 p.m. The witness said the man was responsive at that time.

Another eyewitness saw the gunman shoot at the victim five to seven times at point-blank range, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Barnes said MPD does not have any evidence that the person responsible for the shooting is still in the area.

MPD wants students to feel safe and comfortable, Barnes said.

“My message to students is that if you see conflict, go the other way and call the police immediately,” Barnes said.

Some students were notified to avoid the area via the University of Wisconsin’s alert system, WiscAlerts. Only those who opted into Off-Campus Emergency Alerts received a notification about the incident, according to UWPD’s website.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include information about eyewitness accounts of the shooting, more information about WiscAlerts and information from Shon Barnes.