The Associated Students of Madison Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to pass the Student Activity Center Governing Board budget and reconsider the ASM internal budget.

The SACGB budget for 2023, which was heard on Monday, totals more than $345 thousand and was approved with no alterations or amendments. Notable changes to SACGB’s budget from 2022 include the removal of funds for sustainability efforts and a $7,000 increase for repair and maintenance funds.

Rep. Rianna Mukherjee filed a motion to reconsider the ASM internal budget which was passed Nov. 11. When it was last considered, Rep. Kevin Jacobson motioned to remove the position of ASM Shared Governance project assistant, which is a partial-staff position which pays around $28,000 per year.

Though ASM operated without anyone filling the position in past years, Jacobson said it is now apparent the position would be very important in the event the ASM chair was not performing their intended duties.

“If we get rid of it now it will never be a thing again,” Jacobson said. “[Instead] we could make a recommendation to the student council to be really evaluative of this position.”

Some SSFC representatives said the decision to remove the position was made in haste last week, while others expressed interest in learning more about the importance and roles of the position.

SSFC will send a recommendation to ASM encouraging them to evaluate and revitalize the position, and the motion to rescind last week’s recommendation to remove the position passed eight to one.

“I think if you want to evaluate the position itself that would be a larger conversation to have before taking it out of the budget,” ASM funding advisor Abbie Wagaman said.

SSFC vice chair Andrew Pietroske said the Reserve Board, which controls the use of ASM internal revenue, will meet with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin Nov. 28 to elaborate on the processes and responsibilities of the board.

Pietroske said many administrators are interested in ASM’s reserves and what they can be used for but are unable to request to use them.

In the Healthcare Advisory Committee report, Rep. David Luján said University Health Services plans to increase their budget by 10% in 2023 and another 10% in 2024 to make up for financial disparities caused by increased hiring and allow UHS to use their reserves for much-needed renovations.

Lujan said this increase would result in around a $20 increase in segregated fees for students.

“So long as they [UHS] can justify that the money is going to help students, I’d be okay with it,” Pietroske said.

Pietroske also said the Student Transportation Board will meet with Madison Metro Transit to discuss potential changes to route 81.

SSFC will meet virtually Nov. 21 to hear a presentation from the Greater University Tutoring Service.