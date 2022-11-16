The Grant Allocation Committee met this week to discuss event and travel grants for four Registered Student Organizations. Three event grants and one travel grant were considered.

The Communication Sciences & Disorders Students of Color Affinity Space was the first organization to request an event grant. They are a new student organization requesting a grant to hold a community bonding event at Wheelhouse Studios.

GAC Chair Gracie Nelson suggested someone from the council propose a motion to table the grant in order to get more clarifications. The committee voted unanimously to table the grant.

The second organization requesting an event grant was the India Students Association. Their event, India Night, is intended to promote the diversity of Indian culture, including 11 acts featuring many different music types and dances. All of the performers are UW students.

Most of the funds they request will go towards renting Shannon Hall for the night. A small part of their proposed budget would have been for care packages for the performers, but the Committee amended the budget because they cannot fund gifts, according to their laws.

Their grant proposal was accepted unanimously.

The final event grant request was by the Persian Student Society for their Yalda Night Celebration. Yalda Night celebrates the longest night of the year, the winter solstice on Dec. 21. The event is scheduled for Dec. 9, in Tripp Hall at the Memorial Union.

Almost all members voted to approve the grant, with Vice Chair Isabel An abstaining.

The UW-Madison Chapter of the American Meteorological Society requested a travel grant for the 2023 American Meteorological Society Student Conference. The conference takes place in January in Denver, Colorado.

“This conference is our organization’s primary connection to our parent organization, and the ASM travel grant would be utilized in its fullest to bring resources, knowledge and connections to our members on campus,” Senior Treasurer Leila Gabrys said.

About 60% of the time spent at the conference is dedicated to networking with experts and professionals in the field, while the other 40% is spent listening to keynote speakers, Gabrys said.

The committee voted to table the grant due to concern about the amount of time spent networking. GAC cannot give grants to trips that are focused on career/job opportunities.

The Grant Allocation Committee will meet again on Nov. 30.