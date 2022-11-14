The University of Wisconsin system-wide student free speech survey launched Monday.

The survey is overseen by the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service and focuses on free speech, diversity of opinion and censorship on campus, according to Channel 3000. The process is funded by UW-Stout’s Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation at UW-Stout and private donations from Menards owner and billionaire John Menard, according to the survey.

A group of randomly selected students within the University of Wisconsin System will be asked questions about how likely they are to consider viewpoints contrary to their own, as well as if they have felt pressured in class to agree with a certain viewpoint, according to the survey.

Participants who finish the 29-page survey will receive a $10 gift card, according to the survey.

The survey was delayed from its original launch date of April 7, 2021. The main reason for the survey’s delay is the resignation of UW-Whitewater interim Chancellor Jim Henderson, according to Channel 3000. Henderson resigned in April because of the questionnaire.

Henderson, who was searching for a permanent chancellor for UW-Whitewater at the time, said he felt he could not encourage applicants to apply for the position because the UW System was not properly collaborating with chancellors on the implementation of the survey.

Last April, before the survey was originally set to launch, Former Wisconsin GOP Gov. Scott Walker visited campus to encourage students to take the survey. In a speech to students at Grainger Hall, Walker claimed conservative speakers are not allowed to speak as liberal speakers can on college campuses.

This year’s survey release comes soon after a visit to campus from right-wing commentator Matt Walsh, which elicited protests and sparked conversations surrounding free speech on campus and what speakers are welcome at UW.

UW College Democrats Chair Kevin Jacobson said he hopes the survey will succeed because it attempts to create more attention on the free speech problem in Madison.

Jacobson also said he believes that it could be used in a way that negatively affects students and faculty. He said the survey might have been delayed due to negative connotations surrounding it, as some people believe the survey could be used against them and go against free speech.

College Republicans have not responded to The Badger Herald’s request for a comment at this time.

The survey will be open until Dec. 14, with the results expected to be

available in January.