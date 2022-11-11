The Associated Students of Madison Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to discuss the ASM internal budget, vote on the student judiciary internal budget and discuss the Student Leadership Program’s potential transition to non-allocable funding.

The meeting began with a discussion about ASM’s internal budget proposal, which SSFC heard on Monday. The budget is nearly $1.5 million for 2024.

ASM discusses 2024 budget, student employee wagesThe Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday to discuss fiscal policies, including their 2024 budget and the Continue Read…

Though the vote was initially motioned to be postponed until Monday, ASM Student Judiciary Chief Justice, Tyler Herman made a motion for SSFC to vote at Thursday’s meeting. The budget passed with nine ayes and two abstains.

Minimal changes were made to the budget, but Rep. Kevin Jacobson said he still disagrees with the decision to allocate funds for the Student Organization Fair.

Currently, the location SSFC is assigned at the fair is next to local business instead of other student-led organizations as SSFC in not a Registered Student Organization. Being in the local businesses section at the fair adds additional costs for the organization whereas last year SSFC was allowed to be in the student organization section at no cost. Last year, Jacobson had the line item removed for this reason.

“I would like to remove it again, but I’m not going to make that motion because I believe the issues we had are still going to exist,” Jacobson said.

SSFC then discussed SLP’s potential transition to non-allocable funding. SSFC approved SLP’s General Student Services Fund eligibility and budget Monday.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin would technically have to approve the transition to non-allocable funding, but it is possible that she will send the issue to SSFC, Jacobson said in a text message statement to The Badger Herald.

Wisconsin 2022 midterm election resultsAlmost all election results have officially been called in Wisconsin, with a few state legislature positions waiting on final counts, Read…

Transitioning to non-allocable would allow SLP to receive money from segregated fees but would prevent SSFC from being able to change their budget, Jacobson said.

“[It] shows contempt for student oversight,” Jacobson said.

Vice Chair Andrew Pietroske said ASM recently heard the proposed constitution for the University of Wisconsin System Shared Governance System, but only three universities — including UW-Madison — were in favor of the constitution. But, Pietroske said there is hope for another solution for system-wide shared governance in the future.

SSFC’s next meeting will be Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall.