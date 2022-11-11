Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is approaching her 100th day as the leader of the University of Wisconsin, where she has spent most of her time engaging with and learning about the community.

“I’ve been in listening and learning mode and trying to understand both what are the parts of this institution and this community that we want to hold onto and make sure to preserve, and where are the opportunities for us to get better, stronger, to do things differently,” Mnookin said in a meeting with student journalists Friday afternoon.

In her first few months as chancellor, Mnookin said she has traveled across the state, had almost 30 meetings with legislators and connected with faculty members around campus.

Mnookin also addressed issues of free speech on campus following right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh’s controversial visit to Memorial Union and antisemitic sentiments being spread through chalkings, costumes and protests.

The chancellor recognized the tension between inclusivity and freedom of speech, acknowledging that the university must abide by the First Amendment.

“In these moments when there are challenges where there is speech that really does feel to many in the community like it is causing harm, there is a tension between free speech and inclusion,” Mnookin said. “And if we don’t admit and acknowledge that that tension exists, I think we’re not being intellectually honest. At the same time, we have to actually hold both of those values together, even though they are intentional.”

In order to foster more inclusion surrounding these events, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor said the university attempts to provide students with resources by creating spaces for students to feel belonging on campus.

Additionally, the chancellor addressed mental health services on campus. Reesor said the university has hired more mental health providers, a third of which have identities that support BIPOC students and a fifth of which identify as members of the LGBTQ community.

Wait times to meet with a counselor have decreased to two weeks, according to Reesor, which is similar to or better than private counseling outside of the university.

Mnookin said she recognizes the importance of mental health on campus, including the promotion of student well-being.

“We also recognize that the need [for mental health services] is substantial and that we need to keep looking at how we can grow this stuff further,” Mnookin said. “But there really has been significant institutional investment in both because this is a priority.”

As incidents of sexual assaults on campus more than doubled in 2021, with most incidents occuring in residents halls, Reesor said the university has increased staffing for survivor services on campus.

Mnookin said the university was focused on education efforts for students surrounding sexual assault and alcohol consumption.

“Educating students about making responsible choices and ensuring that we can prevent as much as possible and also ensuring that we create processes where students can both have access to confidential sources as well as abilities to go through,” Mnookin said. “And having there be significant consequences for the public is very important, something we take seriously.”

The chancellor also discussed the importance of the Public History Project, stating she was proud to have the project on campus. She said the project is important because it acknowledges when the university has not lived up to values of equality and justice in order to forge a better future.

For the rest of the year, Mnookin hopes to consider student input and shift her focus to creating her own initiatives on campus.

“This has been sort of a listening and learning and … I really believe that vision is something that’s produced collaboratively with a lot of input,” Mnookin said. “And for the next few months I’m going be shaping and highlighting some of the particular initiatives that I hope to drive forward.”