Three students have partnered with the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and former UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank to raise funds for cancer research as a part of their introduction to entrepreneurial management class “t-shirt project.”

Two juniors, Drew Cobin and Shaun Luce, and sophomore Enrique Banez created a t-shirt with the phrase “We Love Becky Blank” and the UWCCC logo below. The group has raised over $500 so far — all of which is being donated to UWCCC .

Blank — who announced she would be stepping down as president at Northwestern University in July — was in complete support of the project, Luce said. In fact, donating the proceeds to UWCCC was her idea, though Blank said being contacted by students after her tenure was unexpected.

“I was both honored and pleased to say yes — if this is something that can make a difference and raise money for Carbone, you should go do it,”Blank said.

Donations will be sent to UWCCC’s Greatest Needs Fund to address needs in patient care, accessibility, innovative cancer research, pilot grants, equipment and more, UWCCC Associate Vice President and Managing Director Valerie Zibell said.

Since this fund is flexible, it allows for researchers to look into the most timely and valuable areas of cancer research, Zibell said.

Banez said that donating the profits to UWCCC is incredibly rewarding.

“The fact that we got personally in contact with Becky meant a lot to all of us because this whole thing was in her name, for her,” Cobin said. “To actually get her approval was very meaningful.”

It is unusual for UWCCC to receive funding from college students, Zibell said. She hopes that this t-shirt will inspire other students to give back to the community in a meaningful way.

Blank said that many people have been benefited from UWCCC’s work, including herself. The research projects that take place at UWCCC benefit both local and national communities, Zibell said.

UWCCC is the only cancer research facility in Wisconsin. Zibell said this credential shows the relevance of the group’s donation and project.

“This process has been so spontaneous in the sense that being an entrepreneur means that you’re always on your feet, always looking for new opportunities,” Banez said. “And when you’re able to make an impact, like this really makes the work all the more worth it.”

Shirts are available for purchase until Nov. 21.