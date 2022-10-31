A person was seen dressed as and impersonating Adolf Hitler on State Street Saturday night.

University of Wisconsin spokesperson John Lucas said the university is aware of the situation that occurred off-campus.

“While we are still in the process of learning more, to the best of our knowledge, the individual involved is not affiliated with UW-Madison,” Lucas said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

UW senior Samantha Sheanin said she found out about the individual dressed in costume through social media around 8:30 p.m. Though Sheanin, who is Jewish, did not see the individual herself, she said she was appalled by the costume and felt less inclined to go near State Street after learning about it.

Sheanin said antisemitism has been prevalent on and around the UW campus during her time as a student, but the individual’s costume was the most overt expression of antisemitism she has encountered.

“It was particularly appalling because I’ve never seen anybody dressed in that way before,” Sheanin said.

In an email to The Badger Herald, UW Chabad Rabbi Mendel Matusof said he received many calls and text messages about the incident from concerned students and parents Saturday night.

Matusof immediately provided support for students — a few people gathered at the Rohr Chabad House the night of the incident.

In an email to students Sunday afternoon, Matusof addressed the situation, offering further support to Jewish students.

CEO and President of UW Hillel Greg Steinberger said in an email to The Badger Herald that he also found out about the incident Saturday night from students and parents.

UW Hillel, a home for Jewish students on campus, posted a statement on Instagram Sunday afternoon emphasizing the weight of the situation. Hillel leadership has been meeting with students and alumni who want to discuss their experiences and feelings following the incident, Steinberger said.

Both UW Chabad and Hillel will continue to provide support for Jewish students as instances of antisemitism have increased on the UW campus and across the United States.

Matusof and UW Chabad will host a town hall on antisemitism Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The town hall aims to foster community and wellbeing for Jewish students by allowing them to talk about their feelings and experiences, Matusof said.