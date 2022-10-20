Members of the City of Madison Finance Committee met to discuss Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2023 Executive Budget Tuesday. They were joined by city agency representatives who explained the implications of the budget on their teams.

According to the mayor’s office, this budget is an addition to the Executive Capital Budget, released earlier this fall, that focuses on infrastructure and buildings. It aims to build stronger community connections by increasing opportunities for youth and prioritizing safe neighborhoods and communities.

The budget will further develop the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program and enable it to be available 12 hours a day, every day of the week, according to the mayor’s office. Currently, it is only available for 8 hours a day, five days a week.

The CARES program provides mental health emergency response and was created last year by the Madison Fire Department.

The budget also includes an expansion of reproductive health clinics, a $250,000 increase in funds for the Community Development Division to increase employment opportunities and a new program to assist lower-income households in Madison with their finances.

The budget plans to increase staff within Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Violence Prevention Coalition, which works to reduce local violence. The coalition’s work has made meaningful progress thus far, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said.

“We have been able to put out just over $300,000 so far into the community with our community based projects and utilizing some of our partners within the coalition,” Heinrich said.

At the Financial Committee meeting, agencies including the Municipal Court, Public Health Madison and Dane County, the Office of the City Attorney and others discussed potential changes in their teams that would impact the budget.

Each group presented highlights and major changes occurring in their offices, including requests for new hires and changes to already existing positions.

Many agencies stated that while the pandemic reduced the revenue they collected, they are now close to seeing pre-pandemic revenue levels. However, many agencies also stated the need for more personnel, which was reflected in their budget requests.

Heinrich stated that the budget changes from PHMDC was a result of a post-COVID-19 society.

“We are starting to return to normal in our operations, so what you see is some of those efforts in our 2023 budget,” Heinrich said.

The meeting was adjourned after a motion to refer the operating budget to a City Council public hearing on Tuesday.