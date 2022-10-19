CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of domestic violence. If you have experienced domestic violence, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

University Health Services hosted an event in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Eagle Heights Community Center on Wednesday in partnership with University Housing.

Members from the UHS Violence Prevention Team and Survivor Services were available to discuss the signs and symptoms of domestic violence patterns, along with available resources on campus and in the community, UHS Survivor Advocate Anna Gorman said.

“We want it to feel really comfortable to be in a place where you’re able to ask questions, talk about concerns [and] get educated around what is out there for you or for people in your life dealing with domestic violence,” Gorman said.

During the event, UHS introduced a new campaign called Light in the Window. This initiative originated from the nationwide Domestic Violence Awareness Project and is being led at the University of Wisconsin by UHS Violence Prevention Specialist Chynna Lewis, Gorman said.

The Light in the Window campaign encourages individuals to display purple candles in their windows, Gorman said. Anyone – businesses, communities and individuals – can get involved.

“It signifies solidarity about ending domestic violence [and] supporting survivors,” Gorman said.

UW groups foster community for underrepresented students on campusAs the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center celebrates thirty years of building community on campus, students at the University of Read…

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and another goal of the event was to increase community recognition about this.

At the University of Wisconsin, one in ten students will experience a form of dating violence, according to UHS. Domestic violence, however, remains a taboo topic, Gorman said.

“I think a lot of times particularly, we don’t think about its impact on the student population,” Gorman said. “I think Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a really great opportunity to try to bring some of those conversations up and really try to increase awareness about support available for individuals experiencing domestic violence, but also just create more normalized conversations and try to destigmatize it.”

Though domestic violence looks different for many people, there are some common signs. These include isolation, threats, intimidation and possessiveness, Gorman said.

One telltale sign of domestic or relationship violence is a cycle between a honeymoon period of promises, praise and affection and an abusive period which may involve physical, emotional or sexual violence, Gorman said.

“Because we cycled back to that honeymoon period, it’s hard to find that balance of, well, should I leave them because there is this positive time and this positive experience and there is love some of the time, but that’s not all the time,” Gorman said.

UHS Survivor Services houses three different branches to support students experiencing domestic violence, according to Gorman. The medical team includes providers from gynecology and sexual health to provide STI screenings, contraception, general reproductive sexual health exams and treatment of minor injuries.

Mental health providers with UHS Survivor Services offer individual and group therapy, along with support groups, Gorman said. The advocacy team, which Gorman works for, helps students meet non-clinical needs.

SSFC discusses budget eligibility for PAVE, Wunk SheekUniversity of Wisconsin campus groups Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, PAVE, and Wunk Sheek proposed new budgets to the Student Services Read…

“If someone is having financial needs, housing concerns, in need of academic accommodations, safety planning, if they have questions about reporting and want someone to accompany them to make a report or accompany them to medical appointments, those are all things that advocates with Survivor Services can do,” Gorman said.

Resources regarding domestic violence: