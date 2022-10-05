Republican senators adjourned a special session Gov. Tony Evers held to lay the groundwork for overturning Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Gov. Evers held the session to present an opportunity for Wisconsin lawmakers to discuss the abortion ban and what next steps should be taken. But Republicans gaveled out before any discussion could occur, according to WPR.

Gov. Evers cannot influence legislation through special sessions, but he can encourage discussion on certain topics. Republicans claimed that Gov. Evers called the session to influence the upcoming election, to make abortion a ballet issue and to distract from topics Republicans are focusing on in their campaigns, such as the economy, according to WPR.

Democrat campaigns for the upcoming midterm elections have been framed around abortion as a primary issue, while Republican campaigns focus on other issues, such as crime.

Gov. Evers previously called another special session to overturn the 1849 law in June, which was met with backlash from Republicans.

The majority of adult voters in Wisconsin support some degree of abortion rights. Gov. Evers said Republicans owe the public a discussion on abortion in the state and are not giving voters that discussion by overturning the session, according to WPR.

Abortion is expected to be a main voting issue in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm election, according to WPR.