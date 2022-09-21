A bicyclist was injured after crashing with a vehicle near the University of Wisconsin campus on Monday afternoon.

According to a Madison Police Department police report, the cyclist ran into the side of the vehicle, which had a green light at the time of the crash, according to the incident report.

MPD reported to the intersection of W Johnson St and N Charter St, and the cyclist was taken to the hospital after the crash but released later that day, according to the incident report.

UWPD Executive Director of Communications Marc Lovicott clarified in an email statement to the Badger Herald that the accident happened just off campus, within the City of Madison’s jurisdiction, meaning MPD reported to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the incident report, but there are ways for other bicyclists on campus to prioritize their safety.

“It’s up to both bicyclists and motorists to share the road and follow the rules of the road,” Lovicott said in the email statement. “In this particular case, MPD shared that the driver of the vehicle had the right of way.”

Madison is one of the five best cities for bicycling in the nation, and UW-Madison is a Platinum-level Bike Friendly University. In order to uphold this ranking, UW Transportation offers resources for bikers dedicated to safety, including where to ride bikes and best practices for the road.

Bicycles are considered vehicles on Wisconsin roadways and must obey the rules of the road as if they are operating a car, Lovicott said in the email statement.

The UW Transportation site suggests, aside from following the rules of the road, that bikers communicate their next moves, wear bright colors during the day, use good lights and reflectors at night, ride defensively and always wear a helmet.