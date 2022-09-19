The Student Services Finance Committee met Monday night to appoint a new SSFC Representative to the Union Council and to adopt a joint resolution on the UW Segregated Fee Schedule.

SSFC Representative Reggie Wu sits on the Union Council but took a leave of absence this fall, so the spot needs to be filled. SSFC Secretary AJ Butler and Rep. Kevin Jacobson nominated themselves to the Union Council.

During Monday’s meeting, Secretary Butler withdrew his nomination so Rep. Jacobson’s nomination was approved.

The next item on the agenda was the joint resolution on the UW Segregated Fee Schedule. The University of Wisconsin System tried to change the deadline to get fee totals out earlier, but did so without contacting students.

“We will have to permanently change our timelines and schedules because of this,” Rep. Maxwell Laubenstein said.

The reason UW moved it up is because most universities release their fee schedules in May when students are making decisions, whereas UW releases theirs in June, SSFC Vice Chair Andrew Pietroske said.

Rep. Kevin Jacobson proposed legislation that condemns the UW System for making the decision without ASM and suggested the System reverse the decision. This legislation was approved with unanimous approval.

The budget training and budget mock hearing that were on the agenda were tabled for discussion at a different time.

SSFC will meet again on Thursday, Sept. 19.