Thursday, the University of Wisconsin kicked off National Hispanic Heritage Month with the March up Bascom.

Students and faculty met at the bottom of Bascom Hill at 4:30 p.m. to march up the hill with flags and planned to network, play games and win prizes at the top, according to the UW Chicanx and Latinx Studies website. Partners of the event included ChiLaCSA and the Latinx Cultural Center.

The event highlights the individuality and diversity of Latinx culture by showcasing the music and flags of many cultures, as well as celebrating the land UW occupies, according to the UW Chicanx and Latinx Studies website.

March organizer Lenzy Xelhua-Ledezma noted the importance of the event, especially at a predominantly white institution.

“In class, we are at a PWI, so we don’t necessarily see a lot of Latina individuals or have a space with them,” Xelhua-Ledezma said. “Having March on Bascom is a way to show campus and each other that we have a community and that we can lean on each other and get to know each other and succeed on this campus.”

As of 2020, the student population at UW is 64.6% white, but only 6.11% Hispanic or Latino. This data included both full time and part time students.

STEM students with disabilities face extra barriers in earning degreeNote: This story uses person-first language (“people with disabilities”) and identity-first language (“disabled people”), per the mixed use in various Read…

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the historical achievements of American citizens whose families came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

National Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15 because that is the date of liberation for many Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Guatemala. Additionally, Mexico gained independence on September 16, and Chile gained independence on September 18, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month website.

Hispanic heritage has been celebrated since 1968 but started as being Hispanic Heritage Week. It became a month-long observance in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month website.