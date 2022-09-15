The Associated Students of Madison held their first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday with the newly-arrived Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

The meeting opened with a 30-minute open Q&A with Mnookin. The chancellor thanked ASM for their service and care for students. Mnookin also discussed events she experienced during her first month in office, including the opening of the Public History Project’s Shifting and Reckoning exhibit in Chazen Art Museum, football games and a record number of freshmen and faculty.

Among these events, Mnookin gave particular attention to the discriminatory messages chalked on the sidewalk targeting members of Jewish student organizations. After the Mnookin’s summary, ASM Chair Ndemazea Fonkem encouraged students to ask questions.

When a student representative from the Zoe Bayliss housing cooperative asked about the affordable housing crisis on campus, Mnookin discussed building new dorms as potential solutions but also said limited funds from the state government limits construction.

Rep. Bang An asked about the Mnookin’s opinion on making UW a more inclusive and diverse community, and the chancellor highlighted the importance of giving international students a sense of belonging.

Additionally, ASM proposed new legislation in support of the UW nurses’ strike, and the legislation was tabled. ASM also voted on their updated code of conduct for the 29th session.

The ASM council’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.