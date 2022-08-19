Dane County authorities responded after a male body was found floating on Lake Mendota Friday morning, according to a statement from UWPD.

It was quickly determined that the person was deceased, but officials suspect no foul play.

“The individual, a male, was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement said. “While the incident remains under investigation, we do not suspect the incident involved foul play.”

At approximately 6:10 a.m., an individual called 911 to report what they believed to be a body near the University of Wisconsin Memorial Union, according to UWPD Executive Director of Communications Marc Lovicott.

Officials from UWPD, the Madison Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Shorewood Hills Police Department and the Madison Fire Department responded immediately, according to the statement.

Rebecca Blank announces cancer diagnosis, steps down as president-elect of NorthwesternFormer University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Monday she has an aggressive form of cancer and will not be Read…

Lovicott said there was no point at which officials found this situation to put UW or the greater Madison community in danger.

Investigators remained on the scene, trying to piece together what they could about the situation — including why the individual was in the water, how they got in the water and how long they were in the water, Lovicott said in an interview with Channel 3000.

The Dane County Medical Examiner was also at the site and is now investigating further to identify the individual.

Officials will provide updates on this investigation as it continues.