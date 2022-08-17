Tuesday, August 9, Wisconsin held its partisan primary election — which finalized Republican and Democratic candidates for critical races, including state governor and senator.

Candidates who received the majority of votes in this primary election will be placed on the ballot for the November 2022 midterm election.

Voter turnout was 25.5%, the highest for a non-presidential primary since 1982. Votes were cast in a straight-ticket manner, meaning voters were only allowed to select candidates from one party for all races.

Though the ballot listed four Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate race, Mandela Barnes was the only candidate listed who had not yet left the race. The August 9 election confirmed that Barnes will serve as the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

In the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, incumbent Ron Johnson was confirmed as the candidate, receiving 83.7% of Republican votes.

Wisconsin’s current governor, Tony Evers, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for governor.

Evers will face Republican Tim Michels in the race for governor, who received 47.2% of the Republican votes.

Sara Rodriguez will serve as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, having received 76.5% of Democratic votes.

Rodriguez will face Republican Roger Roth, who received 30.1% of Republican votes in the race for lieutenant governor.

Josh Kaul ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for attorney general. Kaul will face Republican Eric Toney, who was narrowly selected as the Republican candidate, receiving 37.5% of Republican votes .

Democrat Doug La Follette received 63.6% of Democratic votes in the race for secretary of state. La Follette will face Republican Amy Loudenbeck, who received 46.3% of Republican votes.

Aaron Richardson will serve as the Democratic candidate for state treasurer, having received 38% of Democratic votes. Richardson will face Republican John Leiber, who received 66% of Republican votes.

The August 9 partisan primary confirmed candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties. These candidates will oppose one another in the midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022.