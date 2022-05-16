Jennifer Mnookin was appointed as the new chancellor of the University of Wisconsin on Monday, according to a UW System press release.

The UW System Board of Regents unanimously approved Mnookin’s appointment, and she will begin as chancellor on Aug. 4, 2022. According to the press release, Mnookin served as Dean of the School of Law and Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, for nearly seven years.

The UW System press release said a 21-member Search and Screen Committee, which included regents and representatives from the student body, faculty, staff and community, recommended Mnookin’s appointment to the UW System Board of Regents.

Mnookin will be paid $750,000 annually, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Current chancellor Rebecca Blank earns $600,000 annually.

Blank will continue to serve as chancellor until May 31 after which UW Provost John Karl Scholz will begin to serve as interim chancellor, according to the UW System press release.

In a video message to the UW community, Mnookin expressed her excitement about coming to UW this summer.

“I am ready to pour my energy into amplifying the Wisconsin Idea, sharing the great work done on this campus and how it makes a meaningful and tangible difference in the lives of people throughout all of Wisconsin and well beyond,” Mnookin said.

In the video, Mnookin said her goals are to keep UW’s teaching, research and outreach missions strong, to support students and to make the university a more diverse and inclusive place.