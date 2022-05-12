Content warning: Mentions and descriptions of sexual violence.

Within the past few days, the University of Wisconsin has received multiple fourth degree sexual assault cases involving the same offender, according to a crime warning email sent to students Thursday.

According to the email, the individual touched the victims without consent. Currently, the victims have not reported these assaults to the University of Wisconsin Police Department but it is confirmed that the offender and victims know each other.

Fourth degree sexual assault includes having sexual contact with a person without that person’s consent. A person who commits fourth degree sexual assault can be imprisoned for up to nine months in a county jail and/or fined not more than $10,000.

These incidents come after two other reported sexual assaults this year, including a second degree assault in January and a fourth degree assault in April. Both incidents occurred in the Southeast Residence Halls.

According to the 2019 AAU survey results, 1 in 7 people at UW has experienced sexual assault.

Resources regarding sexual assault: