The University of Wisconsin a cappella group Pitches & Notes won the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella finals April 23 in New York City.

The win was the first national championship for the group, the first time a treble group has won in the last 15 years and the first time a group from the Great Lakes region has ever won, Pitches & Notes Social Media Coordinator Leah Terry said.

Pitches & Notes member Hyunji Haynes said she was ecstatic about the win.

“This is the greatest compliment we could have ever received,” Haynes said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. “Not that we ever needed validation, but it is always so exciting to collect accolades and get to share the excitement with our supporters and community!”

UW’s Pitches & Notes advances to international collegiate a cappella finalsThe University of Wisconsin treble competitive a cappella group Pitches & Notes won the Midwest semifinal in Chicago and will Read…

The ICCA Championship included 10 teams competing from three countries — the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Pitches & Notes qualified for the event by winning a quarterfinal in Madison and a regional semifinal in Chicago.

Pitches & Notes’ 10-minute set of “Animal” by AURORA, “Deepest Lonely” by Birdy and “Outro” by MUNA — along with accompanying choreography — bested the competition at the ICCA National Championship. Harvard University’s The Opportunes came second and UCLA’s ScatterTones placed third.

Along with the team awards, UW senior and Pitches & Notes choreographer Elise Schroeder won the individual award for Outstanding Choreography at the group’s quarterfinals, semifinals and finals competitions.

To travel to the finals, Pitches & Notes created a GoFundMe that exceeded their $12,000 goal in only four days, Haynes said.

Pitches and Notes impart unique flair on a cappella set, impress Music Hall audienceMusic Hall was a packed house Friday night as Pitches and Notes performed in their final a cappella show of Read…

“None of that would have been possible without our fundraising efforts and the generous support of our family, friends, and community,” Haynes said. “We were honestly shocked by the turnout … it is so different to see the support in tangible numbers.”

Terry said it was incredible to the group that others wanted to see them succeed, and that the support they have received throughout the semester has made them feel incredibly loved.

Pitches & Notes’ final performance of the academic year, their Spring Showcase, will take place May 1 at the First Baptist Church of Madison. Their music is also available on Spotify.

“I think our success this year will open up many well-deserved doors for the future group,” Haynes said. “They truly have the world at their feet.”