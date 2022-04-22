Dane County is now an area with medium levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC. In response to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, Public Health Madison & Dane County emphasized the extensive testing and booster services available to residents in a press release.

Residents can receive initial series vaccinations, boosters and second boosters at several locations around the county, including PHMDC’s East Washington Office and South Madison Office. University of Wisconsin students can get vaccinated at University Health Services located at East Campus Mall.

According to PHMDC, residents can get tested in person at Village on Park or order rapid test kits in the mail through the U.S. Postal Service.

According to the release, Dane county’s status is dependent on the case activity, which has been increasing since late March. Currently, the seven-day average is 159 cases per day.

According to the release, health officials do not consider this uptick to be a cause for alarm. Due to a 79.5% vaccination rate in Dane county, hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity have not increased and are instead at the lowest levels since July 2021, according to the release.