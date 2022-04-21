The Associated Students of Madison held its student council final meeting of the 28th session Wednesday night.

At the meeting, ASM approved budgets for next year, bylaw updates and announced Shared Governance Board appointments for the next school year.

Student Services Finance Committee Chair Maxwell Laubenstein introduced internal budgets for ASM Transportation, the General Student Services Fund, Operations Grants, the Student Activity Center Governing Board, the Student Judiciary and the SSFC. All budgets passed unanimously.

ASM then approved four bylaw changes for the final time this session. These included the elimination of boards and committees that no longer exist, the modernization of SSFC language, implementation of a Public Relations Board and preparation for ASM’s admission to the University of Wisconsin System Student Governance Assembly.

The creation of the Public Relations Board is significant as it will replace the Campus Relations Committee, in hopes to create a more cohesive message for ASM in their recruitment and campus relations, according to the legislation. This includes their social media, which may include a TikTok account in the near future.

ASM Diverse Engagement Coordinator Ndemazea Fonkem announced the conclusion of the final round of interviews for University of Wisconsin chancellor. Fonkem said the final announcement for chancellor is expected to be made in the next seven days.

The first session of ASM’s 29th student council will start April 24 at 5:30 p.m. where they will elect next year’s leadership.