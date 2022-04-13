A fire occurred Wednesday morning at the site of the Camp Randall South End Zone Renovation Project, injuring one individual.

The fire involved roofing solvent material and was extinguished by non-emergency personnel at the scene before the Madison Fire Department arrived, according to a statement from UW Athletics.

Paramedics treated the a subcontractor injured at the scene, who was then transported to a local hospital for further care.

In their statement, UW Athletics expressed condolences for the injured individual.

“Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured this morning and we are grateful to the first responders both already on-site as well as from fire and police personnel, who assisted during the incident,” the statement said.

Upon an initial inspection, officials from the UW Police Department told Channel 3000 reporters that the fire did not cause any structural damage to the stadium.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department and J.P. Cullen, the company coordinating the renovation project, will further investigate the fire.

J.P Cullen and its subcontract partners are providing support to the injured worker as well as other co-workers and family members.