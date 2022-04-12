The University of Wisconsin and Alliant Energy have partnered on a solar and agricultural research project— they are planning to build it on a 15-acre site at the UW Kegonsa Research Campus.

The campus includes the Physical Sciences Lab and a research and development laboratory with state-of-the-art scientific instrumentation to assist complex research initiatives.

This project will provide UW with a facility that will enhance learning and enable students to do hands-on research while gaining a better understanding of how renewable energy can be embedded in a broader community setting, according to Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education Steve Ackerman.

UW physics department sets world record for atomic clock accuracyThe University of Wisconsin’s physics department was recognized for its experimentation and creation of one of the most highly-efficient atomic Read…

Renewable energy, in addition to reducing environmental harm, is beneficial to invest in because it is more cost-efficient, according to Alliant Energy.

In a UW news release, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the solar energy installation will give students a chance to study how environmental factors like soil, water and animals react to the solar array integration in agricultural land.

“[The project] will help our understanding of the costs and benefits associated with siting solar energy in Wisconsin and beyond,” Blank said.

The project is expected to generate enough energy to power more than 450 homes at its maximum output, according to UW News.

This partnership will also bolster Alliant Energy’s goals to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity it generates by 2050, according to Alliant Energy’s Clean Energy Vision Goals.

IPCC report calls for more policy action on climate change, assesses impact of mitigation technologiesThe Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a new report finalized April 4, calling for immediate action to reduce climate Read…

While the initial stage is centered around the production of renewable energy, this partnership will eventually explore additional projects to broaden the scope for educational and training purposes.

According to Blank, the project “advances clean energy, cultivates innovative research and creates new opportunities for learning.”