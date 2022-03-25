The Associated Students of Madison Spring 2022 election will take place March 28 to 30.

All 33 elected Student Council representatives will be on the ballot, in addition to three of the six elected seats for Student Services Finance Committee, according to the election website. The ballot will also include one referendum question which will ask voters if they support a $15 per hour minimum wage for all student workers working on campus.

Any University of Wisconsin student is eligible to vote, with no restrictions on residency, citizenship or registration.

SSFC discusses changes to constitution, term limitsThe Student Services Finance Committee met Monday to discuss possible amendments to their constitution and bylaws. This meeting mainly served Read…

Students can only vote for representatives from their college. For example, a student from the College of Business can only vote for candidates from the College of Business.

Each college has a different number of student council representatives, from as low as one — as is the case for the School of Education — to as high as the College of Letters and Sciences’ 12. Representatives will serve a one-year term from April 24, 2022 to April 23, 2023.

SSFC-elected students serve two-year terms. The SSFC is a branch of the ASM Student Council and allocates approximately $51 million in segregated fees in consultation with the UW Chancellor. All students are eligible to vote on the SSFC seats.

Though elections historically have only seen a 6% voter turnout, the Student Council hopes to see a higher turnout this year, ASM Nominations Board Chair Jack Bybel said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. Bybel is not running for any ASM office.

ASM discusses ways to honor lives lost in Ukraine-Russia warThe Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday night and discussed appropriate ways to honor the people who lost Read…

Over the past few years, ASM has increased services available for sexual assault survivors, increased wages for those directly employed by ASM and advocated for university employee wage increases, provided and managed student bus passes, lengthened the hours of College Library and had the university distribute N95 masks, Bybel said.

The elections, as they have been in the past few years, are being held online this year.

“I would love to remind students to get out and vote for candidates within their college from March 28th to March 30th,” Bybel said.

Students can find information on the candidates on ASM’s online candidate matrix, and vote online March 28-30 on the ASM website.