The Associated Students of Madison held a meeting Wednesday night to hear WSUM radio’s 2022-23 budget proposal to the Student Services Finance Committee (SSFC) Thursday, requesting a 3.73% increase from their 2021-22 budget.

The two main costs driving the requested budget increase are student wages and capital, WSUM Director of Radio Kelsey Brannan said.

The Director of Radio and Senior Media Tech are paid full-time staff, and Brannan said WSUM estimates a $1.50 per hour increase for hourly positions. Brannan said she is currently making 10.1 percent less than the previous WSUM Director of Radio.

WSUM also requested $37,255 for its plans to upgrade the station’s studio to transmitter link, which will make their broadcast signal more fail-safe and strong, Brannan said.

According to Brannan, the plan to update WSUM’s studio to transmitter link consists of a one-time cost, thus increasing the capital budget by 36% for the 2022-23 proposed budget, since it must be completed by December of this year.

The 2022-23 budget request is $15,995.50 more than its 2021-22 budget, following a 3.78% decrease in their 2020-21 budget, Brannan said.

ASM Rep. Shi voiced concerns about the overall trend of the decline in radio listeners. Brennan said though there was a decrease in WSUM’s number of listeners following the start of the pandemic, there was a large spike over the summer and listenership returned to normal when classes started in the fall.

WSUM’s services budget is decreasing by 33.65% due to a money-saving agreement with DoIT, Brannan said.WSUM is licensed by the Federal Communications Commission, which prevents the organization from advertising, Brannan said.

“[WSUM] is a very student-led operation, and I want to make sure that we’re being held accountable to [the SSFC],” Brennan said.

The full proposal and more information about WSUM can be found here. ASM will meet again Monday, Jan. 31.