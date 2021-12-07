The Student Services Finance Committee passed the Associated Students of Madison budget for the fiscal year 2023 at $182,623.76 Monday and went on to amend the budget of the Student Judiciary.

The committee passed a motion proposed by Rep. Roshan Verma to increase the Student Judiciary’s advertising budget from $2,000 to $3,000. Chair Maxwell Laubenstein introduced an amendment to increase Student Judiciary wages from $10.50 to $12.00, which failed to pass.

Associated Students of Madison Chair Adrian Lampron presented ASM’s internal budget for the fiscal year 2023, which encompasses SSFC. Lampron expressed disappointment in the committee’s inability to reach a consensus on raising the GSSF wage to $12.

The committee went on to approve the Student Judiciary’s budget for fiscal year 2023 at a total of $23,295.

Co-Editor-in-Chief Lauryn Azu and Managing Editor Robin Robinson from The Black Voice — a publication for historically silenced voices at UW — presented their budget proposal for GSSF status.

Azu said The Black Voice had a large organization filled with predominantly upperclassmen journalists and Black students prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them, however, have now graduated.

“This year, we pretty much had to take on restarting our organization, which includes finding contributors and finding even members for our board,” Azu said.

UW School of Journalism & Mass Communication professor and advisor of The Black Voice Sue Robinson urged “strong ASM support for this funding to keep this student pub vibrant.”

Azu also noted the low population of Black students in the School of Journalism and its impact on the publication.

“While we are attracting creative writers, poets, artists, we are lacking in Black journalists,” Azu said. “And that’s because we are the Black journalists, at a predominantly white school, so that’s a part of why our content’s been low this year.”

The committee will vote on the eligibility of The Black Voice at its next meeting Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.