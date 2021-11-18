The Latine Student Union reviewed its budget requests as a new General Student Services Fund applicant at the Student Services Finance Committee meeting on Thursday.

The hearing included a GSSF presentation by LSU President Amari Rios and Treasurer Magdalena Guerrero. Rios and Guerrero requested eligibility and funding for four programs in total.

The presentation requested a total salary of $24,187.50 for the LSU executive board members for the 2022-2023 year. Chairs work six hours a week. Co-chairs and the historian work three hours a week. All positions expect to be paid $10.50 an hour.

Student Services Financial Committee votes on budget for F.H. KingNov. 4, the Student Services Finance Committee convened to discuss funding for student organizations and to vote to amend budgets. Read…

Rios and Guerrero requested $6,300 for the general body meetings. The meetings are intended to connect people with the executive board members and learn about “upcoming events, opportunities, internships or cultural news” related to those in the Latine community.

The LSU also requested $4,500 for the Latine Ball. At the Ball, students will have the opportunity to recognize young leaders within the community and celebrate Latine cultures.

“[Latine Ball] will provide students with a safe space on campus, where they can dance to cultural music, consume cultural food and engage in community as it relates to Latine identity,” Rios said.

The ball will be held Oct. 16 to conclude the Latine Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year, and is expected to be held at the Red Gym.

Next, Rios and Guerrero presented budget requests for the Dia de los Muertos event which is scheduled to be held Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Open to all University of Wisconsin students, the event is designed to teach and celebrate Latine culture with the campus community.

Dia de los Muertos, translated to Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday to honor the dead. Activities at the school event will include face painting, mini altar making, a community altar offering, food and music.

UW Creative Arts Awards honor six recipients for creativityThe spirit of activism and liberation Peggy Choy expresses through her dance existed long before she started teaching at the Read…

“This will not only bring the Latine community together but also welcome others to learn about the community’s cultural history and offer attendees a space to cherish their personal history,” Rios said.

Lastly, the LSU requested $1,100 for their On-Request Academic/Professional Development Workshop which is open to those outside of the UW-Madison community, including high school students.

SSFC representatives will review LSU’s eligibility on Monday, Nov. 22 and make potential budget amendments if the organization is granted GSSF status, SSFC Chair Maxwell Laubenstein said.