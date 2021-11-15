Jocelyn Milner, who serves as the vice provost for Academic Affairs at the University of Wisconsin, will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a UW press release.

Milner has worked for over 30 years at UW, directing Academic Planning and Institutional Research, also called APIR, for most of her career, according to the release. Milner started at UW as a post-doctoral researcher in biochemistry in 1988 and furthered her career at the Office of the Provost starting in 1999.

In an email statement to The Badger Herald, Vice Provost for Lifelong Learning Jeffrey Russell said he saw first-hand how committed Milner is to UW.

“At her core, she is about public service with an eye toward quality and accessible public education,” Russell said. “Jocelyn is a trusted, valued and competent colleague and will be greatly missed.”

Milner has been the director of APIR since 2003 and became the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs in 2016. During her time as the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, Milner accomplished many things. She implemented the Lumen academic and curricular management platform and led UW’s ten-year institutional accreditation review in 2019.

In an email statement to The Herald, Provost Karl Scholz claims Milner’s legacy is quite recognizable on campus.

“Vice Provost Jocelyn Milner’s legacy can be seen almost everywhere on campus, especially in the durable framework that supports our curricular and academic planning,” Scholz said. “Her leadership contributed to some of our most recent good news — our graduation rates and the average time it takes to earn a degree have never been better, and we’ve made significant progress in closing equity gaps in these areas.”

Scholz said Milner’s position will be temporarily filled starting Jan. 1, 2022 by Allison LaTarte, an associate director in Academic Planning and Institutional Research. In the meantime, a search will also be conducted to find an appropriate candidate to fill Milner’s position permanently.

According to Scholz, Milner made a great impact on the Office of the Provost and she will be deeply missed by her colleagues.

“It goes without saying that Jocelyn will be greatly missed when she retires,” Scholz said. “Fortunately, she has assembled an exceptionally strong team that will continue this work.”