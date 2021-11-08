The University of Wisconsin’s Odyssey Behind Bars Program, a program that aims to help educate students incarcerated in Wisconsin prisons, received the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Eisenberg Award.

The Eisenberg Award, named after former Dean of Marquette University, Howard B. Eisenberg, is handed out annually by the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board to recognize those who have impacted the indigent defense community, the rights of our poorest citizens and the criminal justice system.

Odyssey Behind Bars, known as OBB, has been helping incarcerated students improve their lives through education for 19 years. In the program, students can take both credit and non-credit bearing UW courses.

Many OBB alumni use the program as a first step toward achieving a college degree or as a foundation for success once they leave prison.

In an email statement to The Badger Herald, OBB’s Philosophy and Civic Engagement Director Jean Feraca said the program has affected the lives of approximately 300 to 500 residents.

“OBB is highly efficacious in offering a way out of Wisconsin’s deplorable criminal justice system which wastes human potential, costs a lot of money, and is based on punishment instead of rehabilitation,” Feraca said. “Men and women in the program report a gain in confidence, aspirations and self-worth.”

According to the press release, OBB has a significant impact on incarcerated students’ future success. A 2014 study by the Rand Corporation found inmates participating in prison education programs had a 43% lower chance of going back to prison after being released and a 13% higher chance of getting a job after prison.

Feraca said the hope is OBB will become a statewide degree program endorsed by Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson.

“This program is highly effective in bringing people out of the ghetto of poverty, both physical and spiritual, and on track to becoming productive members of a democratic society,” Feraca said.