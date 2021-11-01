University of Wisconsin announced Tuesday that the 17-person search and screen committee has narrowed in on five finalists for associate vice chancellor of facilities planning and management.

The finalists will be assessed in terms of their leadership skills for this position and will be chosen in the upcoming weeks.

These five finalists will present reasons as to why they should be appointed to the position in Tripp Commons at the Memorial Union at various times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10. The presentations will be open to anyone to watch, according to a UW press release.

Finalists will summarize how their leadership styles and skills allow them to be a good fit for this position and mention how they plan to lead a large and diverse department at the university.

Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine Mark Markel chaired the search committee and was assisted by national search firm Spelman Johnson.

According to an email statement to the Badger Herald from Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Walters, this is a wide-ranging position.

“This position is critical in leading and driving the facilities components for major campus strategic initiatives … Almost every critical initiative our campus embarks on has this facilities component,” Walters said. “To ensure our campus facilities are met now and into the future, a strong leader is needed in [this position].”

Walters said the search and screen committee reviews the application materials and conducts initial interviews. Based on the assessment, the committee recommends who should be the finalists and the finalists are interviewed in-person by the search and screen committee along with campus stakeholders.

The vice-chancellor for finance administration then finalizes the decision, according to Walters. Usually, individual assessments by the stakeholders are provided without a voting process.

“The individual hired in this role needs to be a strong leader, embrace and act on employee diversity and engagement, champion and exhibit an inclusive management style and have a vast knowledge of facilities and building operations,” Walters said.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared 48 hours prior to their visit on the associate vice chancellor for facilities planning and management finalists website. An online candidate feedback form will also be shared at a later date and presentation videos will be posted after all candidates have presented.