Target opened its doors on State Street for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 20 — the sixth Target to open in Madison and the first small format version in the area.

The Wisconsin State Journal said Target has been experimenting with smaller format stores around the country. The company stated that store managers and employees will have to be much more efficient to make use of the small space.

The two-story shop has grocery foods, tech supplies and other home necessities.

University of Wisconsin sophomore Simeon Fyksen works in asset protection at Target. Fyksen said he got the job when he saw a sign looking for employees on State Street and was intrigued that Target was building a store in this location.

“Everyone does an amazing job here,” Fyksen said. “They opened up the store super quick — in like a month they moved in and set everything up.”

Fyksen said his hardest job is keeping the 57 customer limit enforced because lines pile up at the door. Fyksen said he believes this will be the case until Madison changes its mandates.

Freshman engineering student Bridget Wolf said she was excited for the Target to open.

“I thought there wasn’t a great place to get groceries,” Wolf said. “The Walgreens was OK.”

She explained that compared to grocery stores like Fresh Madison Market, Target is cheaper and more convenient but also lacks the same diversity of food options.