Two Capitol building statues were restored last month after being dismantled for a year following a June 2020 protest, initially provoked by the arrest of a Madison activist.

On Sept. 21, Wisconsin’s Department of Administration restored the “Forward,” and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues that had been dismantled during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

New public initiative to document Wisconsin Latinx history involves five UW campusesOver the next five years, a new intrastate initiative called the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective will document the here-to-fore absent Read…

On June 23, 2020, “Forward” and a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg were toppled from their positions around the Capital. “Forward” laid on her back and Col. Heg was decapitated.

Col. Hans Christian Heg was a Norwegian immigrant who served as Wisconsin’s prison commissioner. “Forward” is a replica of an 1893 bronze casting completed and premiered in Chicago as a representation of Wisconsin’s “forward-thinking” nature, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Dismantling, toppling or tearing down figures historically associated with oppression and violence against ethnic minorities became a tactic in social justice movements after the murder of George Floyd.

Women of color’s significant actions mark Wisconsin Historical Society’s shift towards inclusivenessIt’s no secret Wisconsin has somewhat of a racist background. The University of Wisconsin itself is built on Native American land and Read…

While neither statue has a direct historical connection to oppression of racial minority groups, their dismantling holds significance, University of Wisconsin professor Walter Stern said.

“Throughout [Wisconsin’s] history, the ‘progress’ that some people achieved often came at a cost to others; in my mind, the toppling of the ‘Forward’ statue asked Wisconsinites to consider this uncomfortable history,” Stern, an educational policy expert, said in an email statement.

Stern said the “Forward” statue celebrates the “forward” movement of white settlers at the cost of Indigenous and Black lives. Overtime, it has been refashioned into a symbol for various causes including womens’ and workers’ rights.

Stern suggested placing a display next to the “Forward” statue, to provide context about Wisconsin’s historical understanding of “progress.”

In August 2020, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers requested $150,000 in federal funding to aid in the statue restoration effort.

UW moves forward to remove Chamberlin Rock following calls from students, BIPOC groupsThe University of Wisconsin is moving forward in its plan to remove Chamberlin Rock following calls for the rock’s removal Read…

“I look forward to not only to getting Col. Heg and ‘Forward’ back up on their feet at the Capitol, but also exploring new options to make the Capitol grounds a more accurate reflection of our state’s diversity and history,” Evers said in a statement to WMTV.

Wisconsin received $60,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts to restore the statues, according to WMTV.

The statues were restored last month and are available for viewing now at the Capitol building.