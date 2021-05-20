Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday all COVID-19 guidelines will be lifted June 2, including mask requirements and gathering restrictions.

PHMDC reported in a press release that 63% of Dane County residents have gotten the vaccine and 53% are fully vaccinated. They also predict 75% of the county will have received at least one dose of vaccine by June 2 — the day restrictions will lift.

Businesses can choose to set their own social distance and mask policies, according to the press release. PHMDC included recommendations in which they encouraged unvaccinated patrons to wear a mask and encouraged staff members to get vaccinated.

The PHMDC order comes days after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines around mask wearing for fully vaccinated individuals in indoor and outdoor settings.

In the press release, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the two week window between now and when restrictions are lifted should give anyone who has not yet gotten vaccinated — including children from 12 to 15 years old who recently became eligible — the opportunity to do so.

“I encourage all vaccinators, not just Public Health, to continue to prioritize vaccine equity and continue to outreach to and visit those communities who have been most affected by COVID-19,” Rhodes-Conway said.

PHMDC said in the press release people who are unvaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a mask, including the continued use of masks in schools and other youth settings.