The University of Wisconsin announced Monday that it will end the green Badger Badge requirement to access campus buildings and loosen several other COVID-19 restrictions for community members from May 10.

According to a statement released Monday, UW will no longer require a green Badger Badge to enter campus facilities and buildings starting May 10. Additionally, UW will no longer post Badger Ambassadors at building entrances to check for green badges.

COVID-19 Updates: Alliant Energy Center to vaccinate 1,400 people per day from April 7The Badger Herald will update this article regularly as more COVID-19 information comes out. Last update: April 6 at 4:57 Read…

But, a specific space, event or other in-person activity can still mandate a green badge. The statement said some laboratories may continue to require badges for access and instructors can choose to require a green badge for in-person instruction.

“While we anticipate fewer locations will require a Badger Badge check to enter, we expect all members of the campus community to maintain their green/building access granted Badger Badge to ensure they can access all facilities and events, without limitation, throughout the summer,” the UW statement said.

This summer, UW will also start allowing visitors to come back to campus facilities that have been only open to campus affiliates and students for several months.

Beginning May 10, visitors will be able to go to the Memorial Union Terrace and Recreation and Wellbeing facilities. The buildings will be subject to capacity limits in accordance with Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines.

According to the most recent PHMDC order #15, gatherings inside where food or drink is offered are limited to 150 people, and where food or drink is not offered are limited to 350 people. The order states dining facilities may be filled at 50% capacity.

Terrace season begins at Wisconsin Memorial UnionThe colorful sunburst chairs returned to the Wisconsin Memorial Union on Wednesday, signaling the start of Terrace season. The Terrace Read…

Guests and visitors will also be able to attend university-sponsored events, unless the event sponsor determines attendance is limited to individuals with green badges.

Free, on-campus testing will continue throughout the summer for campus members who were enrolled in the spring 2021 semester. Campus officials announced that all testing will be the PCR-based nasal swab instead of the saliva test used at several testing sites this semester.

To maintain a green Badger Badge, students must get tested once per week rather than twice. UW will announce testing locations shortly, according to the statement.