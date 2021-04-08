Three University of Wisconsin students earned Barry Goldwater Scholarships, which were announced Wednesday.

According to the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation, the scholarship is awarded to students who excel in natural science, engineering or mathematics and have high academic and research achievements.

This year, 1,256 sophomores and juniors were nominated for the scholarship by 438 institutions. According to a UW press release, 410 of the nominees were awarded scholarships. Recipients are awarded $7,500 to use towards undergraduate study.

Manasa Kalluri, Qianyun (Lexi) Luo and Gage Siebert recieved Goldwater scholarships to further their undergraduate research in the math, science and engineering fields at UW.

According to the press release, Kalluri is majoring in neurobiology and psychology with a certificate in global health. Kalluri started her research career before her junior year, interning under Dr. Lee Eckhardt in the Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cellular and Molecular Arrhythmia Research Program.

Kalluri specializes in research using patient-specific stem cells and plans to further her education and research in natural science by pursuing an M.D. or Ph.D. in neuro-oncology according to the press release.

Luo is majoring in biochemistry and statistics and focuses on human oncology under Assistant Professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Randall Kimple.

In an email statement to The Badger Herald, Kimble said Luo participated in a summer research program at MD Anderson Cancer Center and he has every expectation she will become an outstanding physician-scientist.

“[Luo] has applied some of the skills she learned during that program to help us move our research forward,” Kimple said.

Luo will continue her research under Dr. Alexander Reuben at the University of Texas and plans to pursue an M.D. or Ph.D. in cancer biology and work to improve cancer treatment, according to the press release.

According to the press release, Siebert is majoring in physics and mathematics and conducts research under Professor David Baum studying the origins of life.

In an email statement to The Badger Herald, Baum said Siebert is excellent at lab work and quantitative and theoretical research.

“[I am] happy for Gage and think he has the scientific potential that makes him a deserving recipient of a Goldwater Scholarship,” Baum said.

After working under Baum, Gage continued his education in Costa Rica by studying the radio emission from several of the millisecond pulsars used in the search for gravitational waves.

Siebert now studies under Professor Peter Timbie and plans to pursue a Ph.D. in physics.

According to the press release, the scholarship program, first awarded in 1989, honors the late Senator Barry Goldwater and was designed to develop highly qualified scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

A full list of former UW-Madison Goldwater scholars can be found here.