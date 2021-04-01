The University of Wisconsin System announced in a press release Wednesday they will continue granting tuition credits to nursing and pharmacy students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites through May 22.

The original program was set to expire March 31, but now students working to help vaccinate the community can continue to earn tuition credit worth $500. To earn the credit, students must work at least 16 hours or two days as a COVID-19 vaccinator, according to the press release.

Additionally, students must have a current professional or nursing license and be authorized to vaccinate, as well as be a currently enrolled nursing or pharmacy student.

UW System President Tommy Thompson spoke about his excitement for the program in the press release.

“I’m so proud that our students are helping vaccinate eligible Wisconsinites,” Thompson said. “They have been eager to help and we are glad we are able to offer these tuition credits.”

The UW System will also be offering summer tuition credits for students who help with vaccination efforts from May 23 to August 31. Students must be enrolled in a UW System school for the Summer 2021 or Fall 2021 sessions.

To claim their tuition credits, students must present a letter verifying their hours worked to the school’s financial aid office by May 22 for the spring session. The UW System will announce a cut-off date for summer tuition credit hours at a later time, according to the press release.

As of April 1, over 30% of the state is vaccinated. Starting Monday, anyone 16 or older is able to get vaccinated.