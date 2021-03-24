The University of Wisconsin announced Wednesday that Broadway star André De Shields and renowned psychologist John Gottman will be the speakers at UW’s in-person spring commencement.

De Shields is a graduate of UW and a Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Obie award winner. De Shields is known for his performances in “Hadestown,” “The Wiz,” “Play On!” and “The Full Monty,” as well as TV credits on “Sex and the City” and “Law and Order.”

Additionally, De Shields had a role in “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” during the pandemic.

De Shields graduated from UW in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature and later got a master’s degree in African American Studies from New York University.

Gottman is also an alumnus of UW and is known for his work in the field of psychology surrounding marital stability and divorce prediction. Gottman will be awarded an honorary doctorate from UW and will speak at the commencement ceremony for graduate students.

Gottman has written over 200 academic articles and 40 books and has worked with Indiana University, the University of Illinois and the University of Washington.

Both speakers will give their speeches virtually, the UW news release said. Commencement will be May 8 with an in-person option for students as well as a livestream.