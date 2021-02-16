The Badger Herald will update this article daily as more COVID-19 information comes out. Last update: 9:15 a.m. Feb. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

COVID-19 cases declined at the University of Wisconsin while testing increased, with the seven-day average for new cases at 35.8 and for tests at 5,609.1. According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, the number of people receiving the vaccine “far outpaces” the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. In a press release Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it will invest $6.1 million in community-based organizations which raise awareness and increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine in communities facing both “historical and current barriers” to health care services.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Wisconsin DHS released a new data dashboard for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a media briefing this afternoon, Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the dashboard will be updated every day. The dashboard includes vaccine data by age, ethnicity and race. DHS does not have a database of all healthcare workers and police officers, so occupational groups are hard to track, Willems Van Dijk said.

The CDC launched a Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that will allow pharmacies, particularly Walgreens in select locations, to provide vaccines. Each Walgreens store, in select locations, will receive about 100 doses of vaccine, Willems Van Dijk said.

“The allocation of the vaccine is in the hands of the federal government,” Willems Van Dijk said.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

UW imposed restrictions to building access today, which means a student must have a green badge on the Safer Badgers app to enter any university building. Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Emergency Order #13 came into effect today. Jeré Fabick, a prominent Republican donor, asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

In a press release Tuesday morning, Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced they identified a second case of variant strain B.1.1.7 of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 and was first discovered to be circulating widely in England — in Wisconsin. According to Wisconsin DHS, the new strain can result in increased death risk and spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain. The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases at UW increased by 58.3% while the number of total tests decreased by 5%.

Monday, Feb. 8

As of Feb. 7, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases at the University of Wisconsin was 42.1 — a 52.8% increase in the last seven days — and the positivity rate for the student population was 0.9%. Public Health Madison and Dane County issued Emergency Order #13 which increases indoor gathering limits and updates face-covering requirements. The order will go into effect Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 12:01 a.m.