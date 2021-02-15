This Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that his upcoming budget proposal will include a plan for individual counties and cities to raise their sales tax.

According to a press release, Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget proposal will include a path for certain counties to add an additional 0.5% sales tax to Wisconsin’s statewide sales tax.

The state of Wisconsin currently has a 5% sales tax. Under Evers’ proposal, counties could impose an additional 0.5% sales tax on top of the statewide 5% tax if local residents support and approve the increase with a referendum.

Sixty-eight of the state’s 72 counties have already adopted a 0.5% increase in sales tax currently allowed under state law. This proposal would allow all counties — including those who have already adopted the existing 0.5% increase — to double their current sales tax raise to a total 1% increase, according to the press release.

Additionally, cities with populations greater than 30,000 could impose an additional 0.5% sales tax, according to the press release. Counties that meet these criteria and accept both parts of the proposal could raise their local sales tax to 6.5%, according to WHBL reporting.

“From the unexpected costs of the COVID-19 pandemic to the years of neglect and underfunding from the state, communities across Wisconsin have been under immense budgetary pressure, and they’ve been doing more with less for far too long,” Evers said in the press release. “Our proposal puts the question back in the hands of the folks best positioned to make decisions for their community — local leaders and the people who live there.”

Professor of Public Affairs and Applied Economics Andrew Reschovsky said in an email statement to The Badger Herald that Wisconsin is one of the few states that relies heavily on property taxes for revenue, which has been difficult because of the pandemic.

Because of closing businesses and non-residential property values falling, Reschovsky said the state needs another source of revenue since there are limits on increasing property taxes.

The limits on property taxes have created the need to raise sales taxes in order to raise the revenue needed to address current financial, Reschovsky said.

“The pandemic has increased both the public service responsibilities of municipal and county governments and in many cases raised the costs of providing services,” Reschovsky said in the statement. “Public-health related services (contact tracing, vaccination) place new demands on local government.”

But in order for local governments to have the option to increase their sales tax, the Wisconsin Legislature first needs to approve the governor’s proposal, Reschovsky said. Evers will propose his budget to the Republican-led legislature on Tuesday.

There are certain consequences that local governments need to consider before approving a sales tax referendum, Reschovsky said.

“One potential danger with enacting a local sales tax is that consumers will choose to do their shopping in neighboring communities that have not enacted a local sales tax,” Reschovsky said in the statement. “This issue is most important in small municipalities, where it may be relatively easy for local residents to alter their shopping patterns.”

Though, Reschovsky believes individuals will weigh the time and out-of-pocket costs before deciding where to shop if sales taxes are elevated in certain counties and cities.

While the sales tax proposal could be beneficial for local governments, it may not be easy to pass, Reschovsky said.

“While a good case can be made for allowing local governments the ability to diversify their mix of taxes, given anti-tax sentiment in the state legislature, I suspect there will be nothing easy or quick about gaining approval of the governor’s proposal,” Reschovsky said in the email statement.