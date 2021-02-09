Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he appointed John Miller to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents — a state board which oversees public universities in Wisconsin.

Miller is the founder and principal of Arenberg Holdings — a Milwaukee-based venture capital fund, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He will finish out Regent José Delgado’s term, who died of a stroke last month. Delgado’s term was set to end later this year. The governor’s office said it intends to reappoint Miller to the full seven-year term thereafter.

“As a large employer, former public servant and active community member on various boards and organizations, John will bring a well-rounded perspective to the UW Board of Regents,” Evers said in a statement. “John recognizes the role the UW System plays in connecting the dots across our communities, our economy and the culture and history of our state, as well as our future, and I believe he will be an excellent addition to the Board of Regents.”

According to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Miller is a frequent donor to Democratic campaigns.

Miller has a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, currently serves on the UW Law School’s Board of Visitors and previously served on the Democratic National Committee host committee board.

“I began my career serving the public and believe that I have an affinity for helping government institutions better serve their constituencies,” Miller said in a statement. “With the onset of coronavirus and ever-present budgetary challenges present today, the University System is facing a profound set of dilemmas that require smart advocacy and adherence to the core belief that public universities must play a vital role in improving the health, quality of life, the environment and agricultural sector for all citizens of Wisconsin.”

Miller is the eighth member appointed by Evers. Eight members appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker also serve on the board, along with the Wisconsin Technical College Board president and the state superintendent.

UW Board of Regents President Drew Petersen said he believes Miller will play a critical role on the board, especially as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“He joins the Board at a critical time as we respond to the pandemic and advocate for our next budget and we will need his supportive voice,” Petersen said in a statement.

Miller’s term will begin immediately but is still subject to confirmation by the Republican-controlled state Senate, first.