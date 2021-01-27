On Tuesday the Department of Health Services announced the next groups of people who will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1.

These groups include education and childcare workers, individuals enrolled in long-term Medicaid programs, non-frontline health care essential personnel and grocery store workers, according to DHS.

But based on the speed of the vaccine rollout so far, the March 1 date is tentative. DHS said the date of the next rollout is dependent on the vaccine supply in Wisconsin.

In the DHS statement, Gov. Evers said people should continue to social distance and wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re going to keep getting shots in arms as quickly as possible and as soon as we have vaccines available,” Evers said.

The statement from DHS reports the state is receiving about 70,000 doses of the vaccine per week.

This next group of people eligible to receive the vaccination will include faculty and staff at the University of Wisconsin who have direct contact with students.

According to an email statement from University Communications Director Meredith McGlone, UHS is prepared to continue distributing vaccines to eligible members of the campus community as they become available from DHS.

“Vaccination is a critical step to slow the transmission of COVID-19,” McGlone said. “It is also critical for everyone in the community to continue following public health guidance — wear face coverings, practice physical distancing, avoid gatherings and wash hands [and] use hand sanitizer frequently.”