UW Health pharmacy tech Nikolas Gardner transfers vaccine with other pharmacy techs Amy Schultz (left) and Susan Johnston (right). Photo by John Maniaci, courtesy of UW Health

University of Wisconsin Health received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech Monday morning.

As Wisconsin surpasses 4,000 deaths and 390,000 recovered cases, UW Health prepares to vaccinate its medical staff with its first shipment of vaccines. UW Health will immediately begin to vaccinate its employees Monday afternoon in accordance with federal and state guidelines to first vaccinate frontline healthcare workers, according to a statement provided by UW Health to The Badger Herald.

UW Health to become regional distribution hub for Pfizer vaccineWisconsin Department of Health Services designated the University of Wisconsin Health as a regional distribution hub for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Read…

The UW Health vaccine shipment will be stored in ultra-cold storage freezers as hospital staff preps for its distribution, according to UW Health’s statement. In an interview with Pharmacy Manager Aaron Webb provided by UW Health, Webb said the freezers must be between negative 60 and 90 degrees Celsius.

Once the vaccine is removed from its shipping containers, Webb said it must be transferred to storage within three to five minutes.

“Every time we transport the vaccine, whether it be to a new storage condition or a new facility where we are going to be administering the vaccine, we have to monitor the temperature continuously through that transportation and storage process,” Webb said.

UW COVID-19 testing sites extend services’ operation dates amid statewide testing decreaseUniversity of Wisconsin COVID-19 surge testing sites will continue to operate until at least Dec. 25, UW System President Tommy Read…

Wisconsin plans to receive 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and about 101,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna in the near future — granted the Moderna vaccine receives emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Webb said UW was specifically selected as one of the initial facilities to receive the vaccine because of its capacities to store the vaccine and the amount of people at UW Health who qualify to receive the vaccine first as frontline workers.

“So, the initial group of people who would be getting the vaccine, we have a significant amount within UW Health,” Webb said.

While UW Health will begin administering the vaccine immediately Monday, Webb said the facilities expect to receive more shipments of the vaccine week by week.

Wisconsin ready to distribute small number of COVID-19 vaccinesWisconsin will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines by mid-December to primary health care workers and high-risk Wisconsinites, according to the governor. Read…

After frontline workers receive the vaccine, Webb said UW Health will begin helping with the next groups in the vaccination process.

“It’s a very exciting time,” Webb said.