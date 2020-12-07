The Student Services Finance Committee met Monday to introduce their internal budget and approve Student Judiciary’s FY22 budget.

SSFC was also going to vote on the Student Activities Center Governing Board budget but voted to push the decision to next week.

SSFC Chair Tessa Reilly presented SSFC’s internal budget for the next school year to the committee — they will vote on it at Thursday’s meeting.

“I tried to spend down any lines that were not being spent, and overall tried to keep it pretty consistent with last year because there’s a lot of uncertainty about how we could have spent last year’s budget but due to COVID we don’t … have that data on hand,” Reilly said.

SSFC approved Student Judiciary’s budget after making changes to the number of hours per week the justices will be working. Student Judiciary requested an increase in the number of hours per week their paid staff work from one hour to five hours to allow members to spend more time on cases when needed. SSFC and Chief Justice Avra Reddy, who spoke at the meeting, compromised on three hours per week for next year.

Reddy said this change would allow Student Judiciary to accomplish more and grow without overspending student segregated fees.

SSFC will meet again Thursday to vote on SAC GB’s budget and their own at 6 p.m. via Zoom.