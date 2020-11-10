The University of Wisconsin and Madison Police Department are investigating a UW employee who drove his motorcycle through a group of protesters Friday at Capitol Square.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the group was counter-protesting a rally to support President Donald Trump’s fraudulent claims that the election was rigged.

UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone confirmed in an email to The Badger Herald that the man driving the motorcycle was UW’s senior power plant operator, Richard Yaeger.

At least three of the counter-protesters were hit, though none suffered serious injuries, according to WSJ. One of the counter-protesters, Andi Janeway, told WSJ that they want to press charges.

The Instagram page @bipocatwisco posted a video of the incident and said protesters had cars blocking the road to protect people from getting hit. Yaeger made his way through the cars and continued to push through the group of people, hitting some of them.

“A man that is willing to run through protestors should not have access or a position of leadership in any situation ESPECIALLY one where he may interact with other BIPOC [students],” @bipocatwisco users wrote.

In an email to The Badger Herald, MPD Public Information Officer Joe DeSpain said MPD is still investigating the incident.