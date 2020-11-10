The Student Services Finance Committee approved the budget for the Black Voice and heard budget presentations for Student Veterans of America and Sex Out Loud, Monday night.

At the start of the meeting, SSFC Chair Tessa Reilly said she had received an email from the Student Leadership Program requesting an exemption to SSFC rules to allow them to spend their advertising budget towards promoting their non-SSFC funded events.

Under current rules, student organizations can only use SSFC advertising funding to promote events if the event is funded by the General Student Services Fund.

Reilly said she would gather more information on ASM financial rules to see if such an exemption would violate UW’s financial policies before moving forward with any new legislation.

SVA and Sex Out Loud both gave budget presentations to SSFC. SVA is requesting $12,112.50 for the 2022 Fiscal Year while SOL is requesting $51,909.50, which is equal to their current budget.

SOL’s Financial Coordinator Aiman Yusoff said the organization requested the same amount for the 2022 fiscal year because they felt their current budget was reflective of their needs.

After the budget presentations, the committee approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the Black Voice in an 8-4 vote and introduced amendments to reduce it by 2%.

SSFC will meet again on Thursday on Zoom at 6:00 p.m.