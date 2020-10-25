Just past midnight on Sunday, Madison Police arrested a man on the 600 block of North Frances Street for attempting to enter a residence and displaying a handgun.

Twenty-year-old Javonne Eatmon attempted to enter a N. Frances St. residence early Sunday, but the residents denied him entrance, according to the Madison Police Department. Eatmon argued with the residents, then pulled a handgun, after which witnesses called the police.

Madison Metro Transit kicks off Bus Rapid Transit with public meetingThe City of Madison held a virtual meeting today to kickstart the newly implemented Bus Rapid Transit system and to Read…

MPD found Eatmon in the yard, and according to the report, he attempted to flee the scene. MPD officers soon captured Eatmon and recovered the weapon.

MPD arrested Eatmon for resisting arrest and several weapons-related offenses.