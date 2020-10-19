This year’s University of Wisconsin Homecoming week will take place virtually, making it possible to continue the Badger tradition without putting people at risk for catching COVID-19, the Wisconsin Alumni Association said in a press release.

Moving online is not the only change to this year’s Homecoming week — WAA Chief Alumni Officer and Executive Director Sarah Schutt said in the release that the WAA would also be partnering with the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement to sponsor a Multicultural Homecoming.

According to the release, students and alumni will be able to celebrate diversity by virtually touring the Red Gym’s new cultural centers Thursday night and enjoying a multicultural game night Saturday.

Other homecoming classics will still take place, like the Friday Night Fifth Quarter, which will be at 5 p.m., two hours before the Homecoming Game.

As in previous years, attendees will still be able to sing along to “Varsity”— only this time with a cast that includes Bucky Badger, the UW Marching Band and Tony Award-winner and Class of 1970 alumnus André De Shields. Following “Varsity,” Manitowoc Minute podcast host Charlie Berens will take over the mic for the remainder of the event, according to the schedule.

After the Fifth Quarter wraps up, the Badgers will take on Illinois in this year’s Homecoming football game. The kickoff time is set for 7 p.m.

In the release, WAA’s Senior Managing Director of Annual Giving John Grice said students and alumni should sport red, post their Homecoming week experience to social media and donate to the fundraiser.

“Every gift has the ability to make a critical difference for UW-Madison during this year that’s full of adversity,” Grice said. “As a part of the Homecoming traditions, Fill the Hill will present a series of moments for us to collectively move UW forward.”